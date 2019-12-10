One year after double murder, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office continues to review evidence

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The investigation into the murder of a 17-year-old girl and her father continues to be active a year after their deaths.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the sheriff’s office continues to follow up on leads in the death of Beverly McBride and her father Gabriel McBride. They were found inside a home in the 20000 block of Woodridge West, near Chandler on Dec. 10, 2018.
Beverly was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the home. Gabriel was also found inside the home alive but injured. He later died after he was airlifted to a Tyler hospital.
Hillhouse reported the sheriff’s office has recently executed another search warrant in connection to the case. He said, as of right now, they are actively reviewing the results of the search warrant.
“Time does not matter in a case like this,” Hillhouse said in a press release. “We are actively investigating, and following up on tips constantly. Everyone on this team is determined to solve this case.”
According to Hillhouse, Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $10,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS or the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.
