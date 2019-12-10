Meteorologist visits high school JAG program

Not only do our broadcast Meteorologists present the weather for various news casts, they also present the weather out in the community. Meteorologist Jessica Moore visited Huntington High School’s JAG classes this afternoon and spoke about her role as a weekend Meteorologist and what steps she took to get there.
JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates. This program aims to prepare high school students for graduation and the transition afterwards into college, the workforce, or the military. In preparation for this, Huntington High School’s JAG specialists, April King-Thomas brought in KSLA’s Jessica Moore. Some of the topics she focused on were college, internships, and job shadowing.
Students were eager listeners with questions about weather and broadcasting. Jessica explained the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning and what causes tornadoes to form. Other topics she focused on centered around the hardships of college and what it took to overcome it.
If you’d like anyone on the KSLA First Alert Weather Team to speak about weather and their career, reach out at weather@ksla.com!
