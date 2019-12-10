Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officer 'ambushed and executed,' police chief says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range. Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr's death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.
TIMBER PLANT-ARKANSAS
Canadian firm announces mass timber plant in Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer that Walmart has invested in is spending $90 million to open a plant in Arkansas. It will be the company's first plant in the United States. Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation announced Monday it will purchase, retrofit and equip a former steel plant in Conway and create 130 new jobs at the facility. The plant is set to open in mid-2021 and will source softwood lumber from Arkansas-grown southern pine trees. The first customer of the facility will be Walmart, which is building a new home office in Bentonville.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-LAWMAKER-DEATH
Ex-lawmaker's family confident in case despite recusals
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a former Arkansas lawmaker found dead outside her home are confident in how the case against her accused killer is being handled, even though the prosecutor and judge have been replaced in recent weeks. The prosecutor handling the case against Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell asked to be recused from the case last week. O'Donnell is charged with capital murder in the death of Linda Collins, who was found dead outside her northeast Arkansas home in June. Collins' family said in a statement issued Monday that they want the focus of the case to remain on bringing justice to the former lawmaker.
ARKANSAS-FALLING BIRTH RATE
Arkansas birth rate lowest in nearly two decades
LITTLE ROCK Ark. (AP) — According to health officials, people in Arkansas are having fewer babies. KATV reports the Arkansas Department of Health says the state last year had its lowest birth rate in at least 19 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports birth rates in the U.S. have hit a record low and Arkansas is seeing a similar trend. Dr. William Greenfield, with the Arkansas Department of Health, tells the Little Rock television station he's not worried because it could mean couples are waiting until they're ready. He says the state has seen a decline in the teen birth rate, “which is a positive.”
CORPSE HIDDEN IN HOME
Arkansas couple facing charges after hiding corpse in home
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A Texarkana, Arkansas, couple is facing charges after police discovered a skeletonized corpse that might have been inside one of their homes for the past two years. Tony Ken Hooker, 63, and Debbie Sue Himes, 55, have each been charged with abuse of a corpse after what is believed to be the body of Himes’ sister, Christy Himes, was found Oct. 2. Texarkana police discovered the remains in connection with the arrest of Hooker on allegations of sexual assault of a child. Debbie Himes told detectives her sister died after having a seizure and didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t afford a funeral.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTINGS BY POLICE
AP Exclusive: Accidental shootings show police training gaps
SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officers across the U.S. accidentally fire their weapons every year, and experts say it’s because of a lack of training. An Associated Press review found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large and at the local, state and federal level. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. While countless officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they are preventable.