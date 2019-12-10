LADOTD holding public meeting to discuss Cane River Bridge in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Cane River Bridge is a pipeline for drivers traveling into the heart of downtown Natchitoches — but soon the bridge will finally be coming down.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to discuss the proposed replacement of the bridge.
The meeting will be held at the Natchitoches Events Center in McCullen Hall B from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The meeting will have an open house style concept. The public can come and go as they please and will be presented with an overview of the project, alternatives studied, the preferred alternative and the impacts from the project.
A continuous multi-media presentation will be shown, and informational handouts, maps, and graphic displays will be available. Representatives from LADOTD and its consultants will also be at the open house to answer any questions about the project.
Verbal comments can be recorded, and written statements can be submitted at the meeting. For those who can’t make it, written statements can be mailed to the address below:
Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development
Environmental Engineer Administration, Section 28
P.O. Box 94245
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70804-9245
They must be postmarked no later than Dec. 20th to be included in the public hearing transcript.
LaDOTD has held public meetings in December 2017, and November 2018 in order to be held in accordance with federal regulations with the National Environmental Policy Act process.
After this meeting, a Record of Decision is estimated to be issued in Spring 2020 which will include input from the Federal Highway Administration.
The project is scheduled to go to bid in Fiscal Year 2021-2022, but bid dates can and do change based on funding availability, project development, and other factors. You can read a detailed report on this project here.
