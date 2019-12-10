Jacksonville’s first female firefighter celebrating 20 years with JFD

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Throughout her 20-year career, the Jacksonville Fire Department’s first female fighter has been a trailblazer.
Currently, Alicia Whetsell serves as the Jacksonville Fire Department’s emergency medical services coordinator. In that role, she oversees the department’s paramedic training and response readiness and assists in fire response.
“Alicia is someone who is selfless in her willingness to help others,” said JFD Chief Keith Fortner. “She is your best friend in downtime at the station and a consummate professional when it’s time to get the job done. She has had an influential role on our firefighters and on me and in countless lives in our community. I am proud to serve with her.”
Whetsell, a 1989 graduate of Whitehouse High School, was a single mother when she discovered that she had a passion for EMS “by accident” during an elective course at Tyler Junior College. Her first job was with the Jacksonville Fire Department.
She worked on a transfer truck, which shuttled hospital patients. Whetsell said in a press release that it was an opportunity for her to get her feet wet, and it helped her build relationships with the firefighters.
According to the press release, many new fire facilities have separate quarters for male and female firefighters. However, older facilities like the Jacksonville Fire Department’s do not, so it proved to be a challenge on the usual 24-hour shifts.
JFD Captain Jay Hooker said that when Whetsell was offered the chance to do shiftwork for JFD, the relationships she had already built made the transition easier for her and everyone else in the department.
“Her demeanor and personality made everyone feel comfortable,” Hooker said in the press release. “Who she is and how she acts and how she is a very open person helped her be successful.”
As a result, some changes were made to the living arrangements at the fire department and physical demands of the job were worked out, the press release stated. Whetsell said that JFD Lt. Clyde Cain and other firefighters worked with her to create a suitable training regimen.
At the same time, Whetsell was raising her daughter Jordan, who is now 21. She said her family stepped up to help.
In the press release, Whitsell said there were several moments where she questioned her career choice. She was inadequately prepared to fight her first fire.
“We arrived at the scene and I felt mentally prepared, then I realized I forgot my gloves,” Whetsell said in the press release.
In a discussion that followed that teaching moment, Cain asked her if she could handle the job. After giving it considerable thought, she said yes.
More than a decade later, Whetsell was again thinking about moving on from the Jacksonville Fire Department when she and James Terry, her EMS partner, responded to a Christmas Eve call at a Jacksonville home.
“In an emotional rescue, the pair aided in the resuscitation of two-year-old Bo Green who had been unresponsive after a drowning accident,” the press release stated. “It was another instance where Whetsell could affirm with herself that she was in the right field.”
According to the press release, Bo stays in touch and visits the JFD often.
Whetsell said her favorite part about working for the Jacksonville Fire Department is the comradery she shares with her fellow firefighters.
“We are a family,” she said. “That is the environment I was raised in, and it’s important to me that I have that in a career.”
Whetsell was raised by Richard and Linda Abna in Whitehouse, and she has a brother and sister. In addition to Jordan, her first child, Whetsell is also the mother of 12-year-old twins, Lacey and Caitlyn.
