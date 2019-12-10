Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coach Sean Payton says the New Orleans Saints can't kid themselves about how much better they need to perform than they did in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco. Payton was particularly critical of New Orleans' defense after analyzing video of the game. He says the Saints played poorly in the secondary and poorly up front. Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle says he and his teammates knew even before they studied game video that they had mistakes to correct. He says the key is to make corrections like professionals so a performance like that doesn't happen again.