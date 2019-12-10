Gunfire places ETX school on lockdown; 3 charged

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - Three people are charged following after an exchange of gunfire on Monday, Dec. 9, in Nash, Texas.
Michael Johnson is charged with deadly conduct. Kamonie Mosely, 17 is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Trey Johnson-Fisher is charged with possession of marijuana.
According to police, Johnson and Mosely got into an argument over narcotics when the two men began firing at each other at the intersection of Hood and Watts Street.
Officer say each man fired multiple shots - but no one was injured.
The shooting happened near Nash Elementary School just after 12:30 p.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.