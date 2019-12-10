Grimes, Houston host UTA

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Houston's scoring this season and 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Texas-Arlington, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all Mavericks points over their last five.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 42.3 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.7 percent of his free throws this season.