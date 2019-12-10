East Texas Ag News: Texas agencies working to save the monarch butterfly population

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Agencies across Texas are working together to systematically determine the location and extent of monarch butterfly roadkill on our roadways.
The agencies are also working to consider mitigation strategies that could be implemented to reduce mortality.
Those agencies include the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas A&M Transportation Institue, the Knowledge Engineering Laboratory in the Department of Entomology and more.
Their task is to survey dozens of 100-meter transects for road-killed monarchs along expansive stretches of texas roadways.
The surveys will be timed to follow the passage of monarchs on their southward migration.
As the migration corridor narrows when approaching Mexico, populations of monarchs become more concentrated and road mortality is expected to increase.
