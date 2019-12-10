Driver accused of running from wreck that killed coach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have filed charges against the driver who ran when a pickup crashed, killing an assistant coach and injuring another person.
Julian Tyler Stephens, 23, of the 1500 block of Seven Pines Road in Benton, faces one count each of negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and hit-and-run driving.
Shreveport police arrested him at 7:11 a.m.. Sunday and booked him into the City Jail at 10:32 a.m. the same day, booking records show.
He’s now being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred at 10:06 p.m. Sunday. His bonds total $35,000.
The charges arise from an accident Sunday morning that claimed the life of 22-year-old Charles Logan Allen, an LSU-Shreveport senior who was an assistant football coach at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport.
Allen was seriously hurt when the Plain Dealing resident was ejected from the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado as it rolled over just before 7 a.m. Sunday at Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Airport Drive in Shreveport. He died just after 4 p.m. Sunday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Another passenger, whose name has not been released, was hurt but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
Authorities found and arrested Stephens in the 2900 block of North Market Street in Shreveport.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.