1 dead after weekend crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 19 and FM 2752, just south of the city of Athens, at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
Their preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2010 Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Highway 19 when they went turn left on to FM 2753. According to DPS, the driver failed to yield the right of way while turning left and was struck by a 2017 Ford Fiesta traveling north.
DPS reported a passenger of the Fiesta, identified as 62-year-old Lillian Lucile Gayton, of Eustance, was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the Fiesta, identified as 17-year-old James Donovan Trahan, was taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. Another passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, according to DPS.
The driver of the 2010 Dodge Dakota, identified as 57-year-old Bryan Denman, was also hospitalized and remains in a stable condition, DPS reported.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
