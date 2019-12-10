1 dead after weekend crash in Henderson County

DPS reported a passenger of the Fiesta, identified as 62-year-old Lillian Lucile Gayton, of Eustance, was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the Fiesta, identified as 17-year-old James Donovan Trahan, was taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. Another passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, according to DPS.