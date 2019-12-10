Cold, wet and dreary conditions Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking we weather all across the ArkLaTex as you are starting off your day and umbrellas will be needed for the duration of your Tuesday. Northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see some snow mixed in with that rain as well this morning. Everyone will be dealing with dramatically colder temperatures compared to Monday.
You should expect temperatures to continue to fall all throughout the day. Our high for the day occurred just after midnight and by the middle of the afternoon temperatures will be around 40 degrees for most of us. Snow chances for the northern ArkLaTex will last through noon and little to no accumulation is expected.
Behind the front expect a widespread freeze early Wednesday morning for most of the ArkLaTex and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. For the rest of the week we should stay dry as temperatures return to normal.
Your weekend forecast right now is looking pleasant especially on Saturday. Sunday we could potentially see some cooler temperatures as we are watching our next cold front down the road that will move through late Sunday and Monday.
In the meantime have those umbrellas at the ready all day long!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.