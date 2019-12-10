Caddo Schools unveil safety features on new school buses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the holiday break nears, the Caddo Parish School District is unveiling a series of new buses hitting the streets - with a goal of shifting safety into higher gear.
“Safety has to be at the forefront of everything that we do, parents are entrusting us everyday with their most valuable asset: their children,” said Jeff Roberts, the newly tapped Caddo Parish transportation director. “We have a district that has an aging fleet of buses, a lot of those buses, when they reach 25 years of age, are taken out of service.”
The four new buses just released are part of a larger plan to filter out older models that have aged over decades of activity. Roberts said the district will have 25 new buses by the end of the month.
“Just like any other vehicle, the longer a bus is on the road, the more issues you have,” said Roberts. “Those could range from problems to frames to suspension to braking systems...these buses are all under warranty, brand new products that are top of the line.”
KSLA went inside one of the new $97,000 buses, where Roberts highlighted enhanced safety features for both the students and drivers. The interior of each bus is equipped with a series of cameras that captures passenger and driver activity - increasing accountability. Roberts said each camera is well over $2,000.
The cameras automatically record each day, allowing district officials to access video with haste.
“If there’s a reported incident on the bus, student behavior, those types of things, we can pull that,” Roberts said. “If there’s a report of a driver and an issue with a driver, it’s captured with this front camera.”
Each bus is also now outfitted with front and rear air conditioning. Half of the district’s buses still do not have air conditioning, but Caddo Schools hopes to have all buses equipped with this by 2023.
“We’ve gone through every one of them [buses], we’ll continue to go through every one of them to make sure we’re putting the safest product on the road each day for out kids.”
The buses can also hold more children, with a capacity of 77 students. Roberts mentioned older models hold between 65 and 70 riders.
Newer buses are also assigned to the district’s longest daily routes, some being as lengthy as 40 miles round-trip per day.
Caddo Schools plans to have 250 new buses integrated into its fleet over the next decade, replacing a majority of the district’s roughly 350 older buses currently in operation.
Collectively, the 250 buses cost $25 million, paid over 10 years.
