Building eyed as possible new home of SPD headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In search of a new home. That’s still the challenge facing the Shreveport Police Department after a failed bond proposal.
That defeat at the polls meant, at least for now, there will be no new, $20 million police headquarters to replace a rundown and outdated facility.
There are potential backup plans under consideration.
One option may not be a brand-new building. But it’s pretty close.
We’re talking about the now-empty BHP Billiton building East Preston Avenue at Knight Street.
At a price of $5.5 million, the 7-year-old, 70,000-square-foot building was the focus of a tour Monday morning.
Taking a look were members of the City Council’s public safety committee of the Shreveport City Council, the the police chief and some of his staffers, among others.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said it is not the first building to be considered for the Police Department.
“We’ve looked at a building downtown, the CenterPoint building, at some point. We don’t really feel that fits the needs due to a parking issue," he said.
"You know, I think that right now anything’s open. I think new construction is probably the ultimate of what the mayor and police chief would like to do.”
Boucher said the city has financial packages available that they have already budgeted for.
And those would allow them to borrow the money without it costing taxpayers any additional money.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said the location of the BHP Billiton building is far from ideal because it’s not close to Interstate 20 or Interstate 49.
And it's not just the cost of the building to consider, but all the mandatory remodeling that would be necessary.
And that’s still not taking into consideration the four police substations that would cost a total of $6 million, as well.
