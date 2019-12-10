Boy, 3, dies when car hits him, his 19-year-old mother

They were walking through a highway turn lane when they were hit, authorities say

Toddler dies when vehicle strikes him, his mother
By KSLA Digital Team | December 9, 2019 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:18 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A toddler died when he and his mother were struck by a vehicle.

The tragic accident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday as the two were crossing a four-lane highway in Texarkana, Ark., police said.

The 19-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were walking through a turn lane on North State Line Avenue (U.S. Highway 71) when they were hit, authorities said.

The boy died at the scene.

His mother has been taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police do not suspect that the driver was impaired.

No charge has been filed; and no citation has been issued.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.