Boy, 3, dies when car hits him, his 19-year-old mother

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A toddler died when he and his mother were struck by a vehicle.
The tragic accident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday as the two were crossing a four-lane highway in Texarkana, Ark., police said.
The 19-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were walking through a turn lane on North State Line Avenue (U.S. Highway 71) when they were hit, authorities said.
The boy died at the scene.
His mother has been taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police do not suspect that the driver was impaired.
No charge has been filed; and no citation has been issued.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.