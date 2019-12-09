20-year-old disappears; police seek help finding her

UPDATE: Police just confirmed “she has been located.”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 20-year-old woman disappeared almost a month ago.
Now authorities are asking for help finding her.
Ariana Kandice Woods’ family reported her as missing Nov. 15, Shreveport police said Monday.
She last was seen at Hollywood Church of God in Christ at Union Avenue at Nicholson Street in Shreveport.
That’s about five miles from her home in the 6000 block of Fox Chase Trail.
Woods stands 5′6″ tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
She last was seen wearing a green sweater over a black dress.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Woods to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.
