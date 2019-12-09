Strong cold front brings big changes to the ArkLaTex

Overnight, it gets a little complicated, at least with the temperatures. As the cold front pushes through, the temperatures will continue to drop. I have decided to put the highest temperature for Tuesday at midnight tonight. From there it will continue to drop. Therefore, the low temperature for tonight will also be at midnight. Keep in mind, that it will get colder, so you will need a jacket. At midnight, I have a temperature of 54 degrees near Shreveport.