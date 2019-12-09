Strong cold front brings big changes to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Our next weather maker will arrive tonight. It will be a strong cold front that will change our weather dramatically. We will be going from near record high temperatures on Monday, to near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a lot of rain Tuesday, which will be heavy at times.
This evening, the clouds will increase. The temperatures will still be very warm. There will be some rain in a few areas. The heaviest is still yet to come. If you have any late evening plans, you may need a rain coat or umbrella.
Overnight, it gets a little complicated, at least with the temperatures. As the cold front pushes through, the temperatures will continue to drop. I have decided to put the highest temperature for Tuesday at midnight tonight. From there it will continue to drop. Therefore, the low temperature for tonight will also be at midnight. Keep in mind, that it will get colder, so you will need a jacket. At midnight, I have a temperature of 54 degrees near Shreveport.
The rain overnight, will become more widespread. There will be heavy rain by sunrise Tuesday morning. As you head out the door, you will need your rain gear. Not just for in the morning, but all day as well.
Tuesday will have lots of rain, as mentioned above. Keep the rain gear with you as you go throughout your day, because the rain is not going anywhere. The temperature will be deceiving. The temperature will continue to cool down throughout the day. So, it may not seem as bad in the morning, but it will get worse by the afternoon.
Plus, we will factor in the wind. So, it will feel colder than the actual temperature. The winds should not be as strong, but it will be enough to warrant a coat and to make sure to bundle up. Tuesday will not be a great day.
By Tuesday night, the rain will be gone, and the winds will calm down. The clouds will also clear away, so the rain chance will go to zero. So, by Wednesday, it will be a great day. The sunshine will be back and the temperature will begin to slowly warm back up. Wednesday will have a high temperature in the lower 50s.
Thursday and Friday will have some nice weather with a few passing clouds. There should not be any rain though. Temperatures on Thursday will warm up to the upper 50s, and Friday will warm up to the lower 60s. It will be a nice end to the week.
Stay warm the next few days, and have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
