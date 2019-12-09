Strong cold front arrives early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After a relatively comfortable weekend we are tracking a powerful cold front that will pushing through the ArkLaTex late tonight and into Tuesday. This cold front will be bringing much colder temperatures along with periods of heavy rain to the ArkLaTex. Behind the front expect our next freeze of the season to come early Wednesday morning with some places dipping into the 20s. Then for the rest of the week our temperatures will slowly rebound.
Your Monday forecast will without question be the warmest day of the week for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures, even with the mostly cloudy skies, will rise into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Expect breezy conditions as well as the cold front moves toward the ArkLaTex.
Overnight Monday and Tuesday rain associated with the cold front will be moving into the region. Temperatures will be quickly falling during the morning hours as cold air rushes into the ArkLaTex. More than likely our high temperature for the day will occur just after midnight Tuesday morning, and then fall for the rest of the day. Rain should be expected until the late afternoon hours and some of it could be heavy. Some parts of the northern ArkLaTex could potentially see some wet snow mixed in as cold air rushes in.
Behind the front expect the coldest temperatures we have seen in the past couple weeks across the region. A freeze is likely early Wednesday followed by high temperatures only in the low 50s. Temperatures though will be rebounding as we finish out the week and especially as we go into the weekend.
So enjoy the warm weather today and get ready to give those umbrellas a workout come early Tuesday morning.
Have a great week! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman.
