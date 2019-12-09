Strong cold front arrives early Tuesday

Overnight Monday and Tuesday rain associated with the cold front will be moving into the region. Temperatures will be quickly falling during the morning hours as cold air rushes into the ArkLaTex. More than likely our high temperature for the day will occur just after midnight Tuesday morning, and then fall for the rest of the day. Rain should be expected until the late afternoon hours and some of it could be heavy. Some parts of the northern ArkLaTex could potentially see some wet snow mixed in as cold air rushes in.