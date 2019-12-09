Photos, videos of Joe Burrow appear in Times Square

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Times Square in New York City is lit up in purple and gold.
Joe Burrow has officially taken over Time Square ahead of the Heisman Finalist announcement happening December 9 at 6:25 P.M. on ESPN.
Billboards also went up around Baton Rouge to show support for Burrow ahead of the announcement.
The Athens Ohio native is a heavy Heisman favorite after LSU’s dominating performance in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. LSU beat Georgia with a final score of 37-10.
