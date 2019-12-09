Traffic rerouted in multiple directions following major crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The roadways, Airline at Old Minden, are now open.
The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene of a major vehicle crash at Airline Drive and Old Minden Road. Traffic will be affected for several hours while investigators remain on the scene.
According to Traci Landry, public information officer for Bossier City, several lanes of traffic are being rerouted as first responders work the scene. Major injuries are being reported.
The following roads are being diverted:
- Southbound Airline Dr traffic is being diverted to Village Lane.
- NorthBound Airline Traffic is being diverted through the Super One parking lot to Northgate Lane.
- Westbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Northgate Lane.
- Eastbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Waller Ave.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
