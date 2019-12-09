Motorcyclist dies in collision with car that then hit truck

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A motorcyclist died when he collided with a car that turned into his path Monday morning in Bossier City.
Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding south on Airline Drive at a high rate of speed when the accident happened just before 7 a.m.
A 2006 Dodge Stratus crossed into the motorcyclist’s path as the sedan turned left onto Old Minden Road.
The impact of the motorcycle and Dodge Stratus colliding caused the car to crash into a 1989 GMC pickup that was stopped at the eastbound traffic light on Old Minden Road.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The two people in the Dodge Stratus were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Stratus has been cited for failure to yield.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but authorities are awaiting results of toxicology tests.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.