LSUS’ Lavallee leaving for MLB, Blue Jays organization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Big announcement today from LSUS Pilots head baseball coach Brent Lavallee.
He tells KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner he will be a manager within the Toronto Blue Jays minor league system and will report to spring training in just two months.
In a Facebook post earlier today, Lavallee shared, “Now I have reached a point in my life where it is time to turn the page and start a new chapter."
He goes on to post that he was very conflicted in his decision to leave the Pilots’ baseball program to join a major league organization, but that he’s “extremely excited for the next step.”
Lavallee first came to LSUS as a player in 2004, then later became an assistant coach before becoming interim head coach in 2016.
Blue Jays spring training begins in mid-February near Clearwater, Fla.
The Pilots were 47-13 this past season and won their conference and the conference tournament.
Coming into this spring season, they carry a preseason number 12 ranking in the NAIA.
Lavallee tells Warner that he feels the Pilots’ program is in “good hands.”
The school is expected to announce Lavallee’s replacement in the coming days.
