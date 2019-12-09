Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-ARKANSAS
Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man who was looking for an officer to kill ambushed and fatally shot an officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside a police station in northwestern Arkansas. Fayetteville police say Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed late Saturday by a suspect identified as 35-year-old London Phillips, of Fayetteville. Police say police responding to the sound of gunfire found an armed suspect behind the police department. The suspect confronted the officers, who shot and killed him. Officers then found Carr shot inside his vehicle.
ARKANSAS-FALLING BIRTH RATE
Arkansas birth rate lowest in nearly two decades
LITTLE ROCK Ark. (AP) — According to health officials, people in Arkansas are having fewer babies. KATV reports the Arkansas Department of Health says the state last year had its lowest birth rate in at least 19 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports birth rates in the U.S. have hit a record low and Arkansas is seeing a similar trend. Dr. William Greenfield, with the Arkansas Department of Health, tells the Little Rock television station he's not worried because it could mean couples are waiting until they're ready. He says the state has seen a decline in the teen birth rate, “which is a positive.”
CORPSE HIDDEN IN HOME
Arkansas couple facing charges after hiding corpse in home
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A Texarkana, Arkansas, couple is facing charges after police discovered a skeletonized corpse that might have been inside one of their homes for the past two years. Tony Ken Hooker, 63, and Debbie Sue Himes, 55, have each been charged with abuse of a corpse after what is believed to be the body of Himes’ sister, Christy Himes, was found Oct. 2. Texarkana police discovered the remains in connection with the arrest of Hooker on allegations of sexual assault of a child. Debbie Himes told detectives her sister died after having a seizure and didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t afford a funeral.
ROBBERY SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT
Arkansas State Police to investigate fatal shooting
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Police says it’s investigating the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect by a Bentonville police officer. Authorities said Bentonville police suspected that 17-year-old Dominick Matt had attempted to rob a convenience store on Friday evening. Police say an officer saw Matt walking near the store and when the officer approached him, Matt pulled out a handgun. The officer fatally shot Matt. The officer was not injured. State police will present its findings to the Benton County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.
AP-US-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTINGS-BY-POLICE
Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls
SEATTLE (AP) — An Associated Press review has found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large across the United States. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. And while countless law enforcement officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they're preventable. They say officers don't get the training they need to handle their guns proficiently, especially in life-and-death situations.
AP-US-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTINGS-BY-POLICE-SCHOOLS
Accidental shootings raise questions about arming teachers
SEATTLE (AP) — As the U.S. looks for ways to respond to mass shootings at schools, some say more people should carry guns, including teachers. But a close look at unintentional shootings by law enforcement officers raises doubts about whether more guns would help keep students safe. An Associated Press investigation documented 1,422 unintentional shootings by officers at 258 agencies since 2012. Twenty-two occurred at schools. Experts note that law officers get more specialized firearms training than most but say it’s still insufficient.