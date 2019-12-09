Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017 photo, Pete Frates, who is stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, listens to a guest at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File/AP)