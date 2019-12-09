Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team . The Denver Broncos built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Lock made his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week. He threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half for the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.
HOUSTON (AP) — After a big win over New England last week, the Houston Texans had a chance to pad their lead in the AFC South with a win over the Denver Broncos. Instead they came out flat in a terrible first half and the Broncos rolled to a 38-24 victory.
DALLAS (AP) — Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica matched his career best with 30 points and Dallas’ Luka Doncic missed a game-tying attempt in the final seconds as the Kings withstood a furious rally and beat the Mavericks 110-106. Buddy Hield scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for Sacramento. Former Maverick Harrison Barnes scored 12, Richaun Holmes added 12 and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trevor Ariza 10 each.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor and Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference championship games when they face off in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Both teams failed to reach the College Football Playoff with losses Saturday. Baylor fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU. Georgia is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s hangover effect. Georgia followed up its SEC championship game loss to Alabama last year by falling to underdog Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
UNDATED (AP) — Memphis is going to the Cotton Bowl to represent the Group of Five teams and its coach is going to a Power Five school. The 12-1 Tigers will play in their first New Year's Six bowl game against Penn State from the Big Ten on Dec. 28th in Arlington, Texas. Memphis was the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the final College Football Playoff rankings at Number 17 on Sunday. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference championship game before coach Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State's coach. Penn State is going to its 50th bowl overall.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored a season-high 17 points and Texas beat Texas A&M 60-50 in the first meeting between the longtime rivals in four years and the second since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns won for the sixth time in the past seven meetings. Texas A&M ended a five-game losing streak in the series in a tournament in the Bahamas in 2015. It was the first meeting on Texas soil since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 24 points as Houston opened fast and rarely let up on the way to a 76-56 victory over South Carolina . The teams had not played each other in 29 seasons. The Cougars started with a 7-0 burst and behind Grimes kept building the margin to win their third straight game. Nate Hinton had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Houston. Grimes and Hinton combined for seven of Houston's eight 3-pointers. Maik Kotsar had 12 points to lead South Carolina, which has lost three of its past five games.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lashann Higgs and Sugg Sutton scored 19 points apiece and Texas handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season 66-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Higgs' basket with 8:56 to play started an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Sutton buckets that had the Longhorns on top for good at 58-53. Neither team shot well down the stretch. After Sutton's basket at the 6:13 mark the Longhorns were 1 of 6 and Texas made just 2 of 12 in the last eight minutes. Rennia Davis had 15 points for the Lady Vols and Jazmine Massengill added 10.