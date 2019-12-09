First Alert: Cold, wet and even a few snowflakes Tuesday

Futuretrack temperatures and precipitation at 6am Tuesday
By Jeff Castle | December 9, 2019 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 4:14 PM

Our latest blast of winter weather arrives on Tuesday. After hitting the 70s to near 80 on Monday temperatures are expected to fall nearly 40 degrees as a strong cold front moves through the ArkLaTex.

Strong cold front moves through

It won’t only be colder, but expect to see rain and even a few snowflakes across the far northern ArkLaTex. Futuretrack shows a wet and chilly start to Tuesday with most places in the 40s. Areas around and north of I-30 could be in the 30s by 6am with a few flakes of snow mixed in with the cold rain.

Futuretrack temperatures and precipitation at 6am Tuesday

By 9am most of the area is seeing cold rain, with still a few flakes of snow falling in the north.

Futuretrack temperatures and precipitation at 9am Tuesday

By mid-afternoon temperatures will still only be in the 40s, but just warm enough to keep all the precipitation in liquid form.

Futuretrack temperatures and precipitation at 3pm Tuesday

By the time it gets cold enough for a changeover to snow in the evening, the rain will have come to an end.

Futuretrack temperatures and precipitation at 9pm Tuesday

A widespread freeze is likely by Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday morning temperatures

Even though a little snow will fall in the north, with a relatively warm ground and temperatures well above freezing it’s unlikely that we’ll see any snow accumulations with most of it melting as it hits the ground.

Snowfall forecast on Tuesday

