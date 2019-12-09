Feedback needed for proposed Southern University Law Center satellite campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Could a law center be coming to Shreveport? That’s been the question local leaders have been trying to answer for months. Back in April, the Caddo Parish Commission voted to set aside $100,000 for a state Board of Regents feasibility study.
The total cost of the study was $200,000 with the other half being funded by private donations.
The study will determine if Southern University Law Center can open up a satellite campus here in Shreveport.
The Board of Regents has now contracted National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS) to undertake the study.
NCHEMS has created a web page HERE, where they are looking for feedback on the proposed satellite law center.
“The first thing that we’re trying to do is establish a need,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner, Steven Jackson. “We know that there’s a want for a law school but we’re trying to establish a need right now.”
Jackson says once they establish that they can then begin to get more specific about the type of law school they want to have at the satellite campus.
The password to sign in to share your feedback is BoRSurvey. Once signed in you will answer a few questions about the type of legal education needed in this area, and what type of students will benefit from it.
Jackson says this law center would attract people from all across the Ark-La-Tex and also retain talent.
“Most folks instead of driving to Dallas or driving to Baton Rouge to go to law school, they just up and move and what happens is they never come back,” he said.
Jackson also says this law center is much deeper than having more lawyers in the area.
“One of the things that we have to debunk is this is not an effort to create more lawyers,” he said. “This is not an effort to put up more billboards. What this is is when companies come to town they want to know how many advanced degrees do you have.”
People can share their feedback on the NCHEMS website until Friday December 13th.
On December 11th and 12th consultants will be meeting with stakeholders to discuss the law center proposal and the feasibility study in more detail.
Jackson says by the end of January NCHEMS will send their final report to the Board of Regents who will then share their findings with the public.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.