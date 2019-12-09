Captain Shreve High assistant coach dies after wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District is mourning the death of a man who volunteered as an assistant football coach at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport.
Logan Allen “... was a beloved member of the Shreve family” and “... had a giving heart and a desire to help others and make the world a b
etter place,” School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said Sunday night.
There was a fatal accident Saturday at Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Airport Drive, Shreveport police Officer Christina Curtis said.
The school’s website indicated that the 23-year-old LSU-Shreveport senior coached the freshmen quarterbacks.
On Monday, Nash-Wood said, counselors will be on the Captain Shreve campus to help students, staffers and their families.
“... We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”
