Authorities investigating possible raffle ticket scam

(KSLA) — Vernon authorities are investigating a woman who allegedly is selling raffle tickets in the parish.
And investigators have “... reason to believe that this female has prior arrests for theft by fraud for selling raffle tickets in other parishes.”
That comment is from a Facebook post Thursday in which the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office shares surveillance camera photographs of the woman in an attempt to identify her.
“The female has entered into local businesses and advised that her home burned on Thanksgiving and her child received burn injuries caused by the fire,” the post reads.
Subsequent Facebook comments indicate people also have seen the woman attempting to sell raffle tickets in the Sabine Parish town of Many and in Alexandria in Rapides Parish.
The Facebook post also has since been shared by the Many Police Department, among others.
Vernon authorities are asking people to also share the post on social media.
And they urge people to immediately call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 238-1311 if the woman tries to sell raffle tickets to them.
