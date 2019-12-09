Arkansas inmate escapes from work detail in Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — A convicted drug offender fled from a work detail.
Now police in Texarkana, Texas, are asking people to be on the lookout for the escapee.
Charles Phillip Hauser, an Arkansas Community Corrections inmate, escaped Monday morning while working in Hobo Jungle Park on the Arkansas side of Texarkana.
The park, now officially known as the Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex, is on College Hill just west of East Street.
The 37-year-old last was seen running from the park south along the railroad tracks, authorities report.
Hauser stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 177 pounds. He last was seen wearing yellow pants and a yellow shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.
Call 911 immediately if you see him, police advise.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.