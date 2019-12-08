Warm and calm this Sunday, cold front arrives Monday

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex. This morning we're dealing with a Dense Fog Advisory for Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada counties in Arkansas until 9am this morning. Although not everyone is included in the fog advisory, areas across the region are still waking up to patchy fog. Low visibility this morning poses hazardous driving conditions so you may need to factor in a little more travel time.
Once we get into mid-late morning, most if not all foggy conditions should be gone. Temperatures heading out the door for church or work this morning will be in the 40s. By noon, some of us will see the upper 50s to low 60s, but warmer weather is still to come. With south winds in place, we'll warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we'll fall into the upper 50s with cloudy skies.
Monday afternoon into the evening, a cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex entering the very northwestern zones first. This will bring a slight chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder Monday afternoon/evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm up near 80 degrees.
On Tuesday, we'll see better coverage in rain during the day and into the evening for some. Thunderstorms are also likely, but so far, none of it is looking to be severe. High temperatures on Tuesday's highs will likely happen earlier in the day with temperatures struggling to reach the low 50s. By the afternoon, most areas will likely be in the low to mid 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
