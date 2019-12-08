Warm and calm this Sunday, cold front arrives Monday

Once we get into mid-late morning, most if not all foggy conditions should be gone. Temperatures heading out the door for church or work this morning will be in the 40s. By noon, some of us will see the upper 50s to low 60s, but warmer weather is still to come. With south winds in place, we'll warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we'll fall into the upper 50s with cloudy skies.