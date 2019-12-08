Scammers sending threatening letters claiming to be federal agencies; similar scam calls expected in future

(WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports its agents reviewed complaints about members of the public receiving threatening letters that appeared to have an official-looking FTC letterhead.
The FTC noted one complaint from a Pennsylvania resident who brought the letter to his bank and later filed a complaint directly to the FTC. The FTC reports the letter stated the resident’s online and financial activities put him under suspicion of money laundering and terrorism, and as a result, all of his “activities will be under review.”
Monica Vaca, Associate Director of Consumer Response and Operations for the FTC, says the FTC will never send a threatening letter. Vaca notes the FTC does write back to people who send letters to them, but those letters will never ask that the person disclose personal information or provide payment.
Vaca went on to warn members of the public that the calls may just be the first part of the scam.
“The second part will probably involve 'urgent’ phone calls telling people to send money right away,” according to Vaca. “Before you do anything else, please call the FTC’s Consumer Response Center at 1.877.FTC.HELP (1.877.382.4357)."
No government agency will ever demand that members of the public provide payment through gift cards, wiring money, or bitcoin.
