LSU opens as an 11.5-point favorite over Oklahoma

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU opened as an 11.5-point favorite over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl according to BetOnline. The Tigers sport an undefeated 13-0 record entering the contest. The Big 12 champs hold a 12-1 record.
The last time LSU and Oklahoma met on the gridiron was in 2003. The Tigers beat the Sooners in the Sugar Bowl, 21-14. That victory vaulted LSU to a national title.
The Tigers and Sooners play in Atlanta on Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. Central time.
