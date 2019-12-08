LSU claims No. 1 ranking in College Football Playoff

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee after crushing Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC championship game.
The Tigers (13-0) will face Oklahoma (12-1) in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 28. The kickoff time has not yet been finalized.
“It worked out in our favor and that’s just the way the ball bounces,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on getting to play back-to-back games in Atlanta.
No. 2 Ohio State will face No. 3 Clemson in the other semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Az. The game will also be played on Saturday, December 28.
LSU is making its first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Oklahoma, on the other hand, will play in its third straight semifinal and fourth overall. This will mark only the third time the Sooners and Tigers have faced off and the first time since the BCS National Championship Game in January 2004 when LSU defeated Oklahoma, 21-14.
“Well, I met Lincoln [Riley] at -- I think it was the draft. I immediately started asking him about his counter because I’ve been enamored with his play and his offense there. I think that’s the first time we met, and we got along very well, had mutual respect for each other. I think that’s the only time I’ve seen him,” Orgeron added.
What do you see in Jalen Hurts and how your defense has been more prepared than perhaps previous in the season?
“Obviously, we’ve played against him before. He’s an outstanding player, and he actually beat us with his feet. He made big plays with his feet and he threw the ball very well. I haven’t watched him at all this year, but I have watched Coach Riley’s offense, especially that counter read. I’ve asked him about it. I think they’re one of the best in the country in running what they do on offense. They’re very difficult to stop,” Orgeron explained.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better game with the Big 12 champion against the SEC champion,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “We’ve got a showdown between two storied programs that have combined for 10 National Championships and 65 conference championships, and feature two of the nation’s most prolific offenses led by two of the country’s best quarterbacks.”
Oklahoma will be making its first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. However, this will mark LSU’s seventh time playing in the game, tying the Tigers for the second-most appearances of any team in the bowl’s history. The Tigers currently have more wins in the bowl than any other team, with a 5-1 record.
LSU finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also held the top spot in the Coaches Poll. In both polls, they were followed by Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma.
LSU received 47 first-place votes. Ohio State collected 12 first-place votes. Clemson had three first-place votes.
