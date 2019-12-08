Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma is likely going back to the playoff after a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. The Sooners won their fifth Big 12 title in a row and 13th overall. This would be the fourth time in five years to get into the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Utah lost the Pac-12 title game before No. 4 Georgia lost 37-10 to No. 1 LSU in the SEC. Oklahoma beat surprising Baylor in a close game for the second time in four weeks.