Saints fall to 49ers in high-scoring game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a big-time NFC matchup with playoff implications.
The 49ers (11-2) edged the Saints (10-3), 48-46, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints hosted the San Francisco 49ers in a big-time NFC matchup with playoff implications.
The 49ers (11-2) edged the Saints (10-3), 48-46, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.