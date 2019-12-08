Police: Slain Arkansas officer ‘ambushed’ in patrol vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say an officer was ”ambushed and executed" by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station.
Fayetteville police say Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed late Saturday by a suspect identified as 35-year-old London Phillips, of Fayetteville.
Police said in a news release Sunday that gun shots were heard behind the police department at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday.
When officers responded, they heard additional gunshots, then found an armed suspect behind the police department.
They say the suspect had a confrontation with the officers, who shot and killed him. Officers then found Carr shot inside his vehicle.
Police Chief Mike Reynolds said during a news conference that officers chased the suspect into an alley between the police department and city prosecutor’s office. The officers then shot and killed the suspect.
Reynolds said the officer had been waiting for his partner in the parking lot when the shooting happened. He said he didn’t know the shooter’s motivation.
“It appears the suspect came into the back parking lot and just executed my officer,” Reynolds said.
Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the officer and suspected shooter died of their injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were to work the crime scene, Reynolds said.
The gunfire sparked a scare at the nearby city square, where a crowd was taking in the Lights of the Ozarks installation, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Police say there’s no threat to the public.
