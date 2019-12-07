Sunny and dry weekend, front arrives early next week

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We have more great weekend weather for us that is perfect for shopping, exercising, or just enjoying some holiday fun. Both weekend mornings will start off cold, but warm into the 60s. Quiet and nice weather will continue until we get to Monday and a strong cold front arrives bringing rain and a few storms.
Afternoon highs today will reach the low to mid 60s as clouds gradually give way to more sunshine. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 40s under clear skies. Winds today will be out of the NE 5-10mph. Bottom line, outdoor plans throughout the day are good to go with rain not a problem today, however, bring a jacket.
Sunday, the nice weather continues for after a chilly start in the 40s as you're headed out for church or brunch. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift and come from the south at 5-10mph.
Weather pattern changes come Monday as a cold front comes through the ArkLaTex. This front is expected to bring a minimal chance for rain on Monday afternoon into evening. With the front on the way, temperatures ahead of it will warm into the upper 70s near 80 degrees Monday afternoon. Rain may pick up in the evening on Monday, but better rain chances arrive Tuesday. So far, we're not expecting severe weather, but maybe a few thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.