SU fans get excited ahead of SWAC Championship game against Alcorn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern is facing Alcorn State in Lorman, Miss. Fans are hopeful the Jags will bring home a win from the SWAC Championship game. However, winning is not only thing on some fans’ minds.
“The football game is a reason, but there’s a whole bunch of other stuff. It’s all family. We just had a customer walk out. She was a Southernite, and her husband was an Alcornite. I’m a Southern grad, so it’s really one big family,” said Howard White, owner of Top Choice.
White says HBCU football games are about more than just who wins and who loses.
“The sounds of dynamite, that’s the Alcorn band, versus the Human Jukebox, to the cheerleaders having fun competing against each other, that’s all part of the pageantry, but also the experience of an HBCU football game,” said White.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Officials with the SU Alumni Federation say a watch party will be held at Quarters on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
