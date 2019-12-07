Police arrest Nacogdoches woman in connection with drugs given out at school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a woman after one of her children took methamphetamine to a local elementary school.
Shatoya Tyshae Doggett, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of state-jail felony endangering a child.
According to an arrest affidavit, police served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Wells Street and found meth, Ecstasy, and cocaine in the home. One of the children was found to have meth and had ingested it at a local elementary school.
Melinda Wiebold, principal of Fredonia Elementary School, wrote a letter to parents that stated a controlled substance was brought to school by a 5th grader and was shared with other students on Thursday.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum talked to one of the students who was given the drug and several of his family members Friday.
Ten-year-old Diego Gonzalez said he was sitting with some other students when another student brought them something said was rock candy. He said that he and three other students tried the “candy.”
“A girl tasted it, and she said it tasted nasty,” Diego said. “I scooped it up with my pencil and tried it. It tasted really, really nasty.”
Diego said the day went normally after that. After lunch and recess, Fredonia Elementary was put on lockdown, Deigo said. He added that he and the other three students who tried what they thought was candy were called to the office.
At that point, their parents were notified. Maria Gonzalez, Diego’s mother, said school officials told her that her son had been given a drug and that he and the other affected students would be given a drug test in the ER of a local hospital.
Maria said, at first, Diego, didn’t show any ill effects from trying the drug. However, while they were at the ER, her son started having involuntary movements, and his heart rate got up to about 120 beats per minute.
“The doctors told me he tested positive for methamphetamine,” Maria said. “It wasn’t a controlled substance like prescription medicine. It was an illegal drug.”
One of the other students who tried the drug had a more severe reaction, Maria said.
Maria said the doctors and medical staff told her to make sure Diego drank lots of liquids after he got home from the ER to flush the drug out of his system.
“So far, everything is looking good,” Maria said.
While Diego’s mother said she isn’t angry, she did say that she was upset.
“I want parents to be aware of what happened,” she said. “My son is only 10 years old, and he has already been exposed to this.”
Fabian Gonzalez, Diego’s older brother, said that he was angry and upset. He added that school officials should have been paying better attention to the students.
“Luckily, it was a small amount,” Fabian said. “It could have been a lot worse. I’m upset, you know. He’s my little brother, and I’m just glad he’s OK."
The child who is said to have brought the drugs to school was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. Police did not release how much was found in the child’s possession, but authorities did confirm it tested positive for methamphetamine.
The child was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Lufkin on Thursday. If convicted, he will be placed in an alternative placement.
