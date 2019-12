After 27 years of business, I would like to officially announce the closing of our store at Barrett Appliance. We will have a final inventory clearance on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I would like to thank our many hundreds of customers in Louisiana and Texas for their great support since 1992. Thank you to all the builders and contractors that have worked with us throughout the years. To all my employees and family: thank you so much for your hard work and continued love and support. Sincerely, Wayne Barrett