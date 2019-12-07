Huntsville police officer shot, killed while responding to drug call

“I am grieved to hear of the Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty and extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family for their unimaginable loss. It has been an exceptionally tough year for our law enforcement community, and this will be felt across our state. I will also be praying for strength for the Huntsville Police as they grieve the loss of their fellow officer, as well as for their continued protection as they keep us safe. may the Lord’s peace that passes all understanding be with the family and everyone who loved this dedicated officer.”