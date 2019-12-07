LSU defeats Georgia in SEC championship

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU faced Georgia in what was essentially a home game for the Bulldogs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium but many of the fans in red were heading for the exits long before the game ended.
The Tigers (13-0) claimed their first SEC championship since 2011 in a 37-10 rout.
