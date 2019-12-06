Male dies following gunshot to the head; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male, possibly in his late to mid-teens, is dead after being shot in his head in southwest Shreveport.
It happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday at Kingston Village Apartments, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s immediately north of an elementary school in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, a male who appears to be in his mid- to late teens, was sitting in a sedan when someone pulled onto the property and fired multiple shots, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Some of that gunfire struck the sedan; other gunshots struck a nearby apartment and a different vehicle, he added.
Another person who is believed to have been in the sedan was not hurt. That person has been detained to be interviewed by investigators, Hines said.
“As far as suspect vehicles, we are getting a mixed description of what’s being seen and being reported as having pulled up,” Hines said. “So we want to be careful not to provide any information that we cannot confirm at this point.”
At the time, police had a dozen units on the scene in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.
Earlier Thursday night, a male died after being shot in his head during drive-by at a house in the 3100 block of Frederick Street in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood.
“Right now, police officers are asking anybody with any information to please come forward,” Hines said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about either shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
