Male dies after being shot in his head during drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male has died of a head wound after a possible exchange of gunfire in Shreveport, Police Chief Ben Raymond said.
The fatal drive-by shooting happened at 6:38 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 3100 block of Frederick Street in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Investigators are talking with several witnesses, the police chief said.
Initial reports were that the victim was 16 years old; now indications are that he could be 16-21 years old, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
It’s too early to release any information about a possible suspect or suspects, authorities have said.
Police had a dozen units on the scene between Exposition and Alabama avenues. That number now stands at seven.
The Fire Department had three units responding to a medical emergency at the same location.
One of those took an elderly person to the hospital due to the stress of the situation, authorities said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
