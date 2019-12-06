School district: No threat after firearm found on bus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - After a loaded handgun was found on a school bus, school officials with Pleasant Grove Independent School District say that there was no threat to anyone.
The handgun was found at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. A student who was loading the bus reported the discovery to the bus driver who then secured and notified campus administration.
School officials, Texarkana, Texas Police Department School Resource Officer Pete Mann immediately began investigating.
It was determined that the handgun belonged to a Bowie County Transportation Department and Pleasant Grove ISD employee who has a concealed handgun license. According to Pleasant Grove ISD, the firearm fell from its holster when they were getting off the bus.
At no time did a student make contact with the gun.
“Providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is our highest priority in Pleasant Grove ISD,” said Superintendent Chad Pirtle, in a news release. “I want to commend the student who reported the firearm, the bus driver who secured the scene, our middle school administrative team, and the Texarkana, Texas Police Department for their diligence in handling the situation promptly and appropriately.”
Pleasant Grove ISD does not permit employees to carry a firearm at work. According to the employee handbook, employees, visitors, and students, including those with a license to carry a handgun, are prohibited from bringing firearms, knives, clubs or other prohibited firearms onto school premises, including anywhere a school-sponsored activity takes place.
