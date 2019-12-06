Scattered showers this morning followed by tranquil weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! We have made it to the end of another week in the ArkLaTex and we are tracking showers across parts of the viewing area this morning. Whatever shower activity we are seeing will wrap up during the afternoon. As we head into the weekend expect comfortable temperatures throughout along with dry conditions. Heading into next week we are still tracking a strong cold overnight Monday.
For your Friday forecast those of you in northern parts of the viewing area will need the umbrella this morning as showers are moving through. But as we go through the day those showers will become less and less numerous and eventually dissipate during the early afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to still be mild especially if you stay dry.
Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be tranquil and nice. While slightly cooler temperatures are to be expected Saturday, high temperatures still should reach into the 60s along with partly cloudy skies. Sunday should see similar cloud cover along with warmer temperatures.
Heading into next week we will start off on a warm note with high temperatures in the mid 70s. But late in the day Monday a powerful cold front will start to push through the ArkLaTex and dramatically drop our temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. A freeze can’t be ruled out early Wednesday.
So while it would be wet for some this morning, just remember a comfortable weekend is just a few hours away! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
