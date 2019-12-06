Nice weekend with a strong cold front arriving next week

(KSLA) - Now that we had our first weather maker pass by last night, we turn our attention to the next and stronger weather maker. This one will arrive Monday bringing more rain and a big drop in temperatures.
This weekend will be back to nice with no rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around though. Saturday may have a few more peeks of sunshine, but there will be plenty of clouds around. With the sunshine limited, the temperatures will not warm up much. At least on Saturday. On Saturday, it will warm up to the lower 60s and on Sunday, it will be back in the mid to upper 60s. Some places will possibly reach the 70 degree mark! So, it should be a nice weekend!
Early next week, we are already watching for a strong cold front. There is a good chance that early next week will have a lot of rain with a few storms. As of now, I am not expecting any severe weather. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest KSLA first alert forecast if there are any changes.
It is more of a clear picture when this cold front will arrive. I do expect it to arrive Monday. We would still see some rain after the front passes through through. So, if the front does arrive Monday, we will not be done with the rain. I have the rain chances up to 30% Monday and 50% Tuesday. There is a good chance it will all be just rain, but a few storms may mix in.
When this front does push through, there will be some rain, but also a big cool down. Temperatures in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the 50s. There is a chance that the temperature will only cool down throughout the day on Tuesday. So, the high temperature would be at midnight. It all depends on the timing of this front. Overnight lows will be all the way back to the lower to mid 30s. Keep those jackets handy!
Even by Thursday the temperature will not warm up much. The computer models have backed off the idea of there being rain until maybe Friday. Even then, I'm not fully buying into it yet. I have lowered Thursday's rain chance to 0% and Friday to only 10% We will be sure to keep you up to date with the latest.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.