Nice weekend with a strong cold front arriving next week

This weekend will be back to nice with no rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around though. Saturday may have a few more peeks of sunshine, but there will be plenty of clouds around. With the sunshine limited, the temperatures will not warm up much. At least on Saturday. On Saturday, it will warm up to the lower 60s and on Sunday, it will be back in the mid to upper 60s. Some places will possibly reach the 70 degree mark! So, it should be a nice weekend!