Marshall High alumni donate over 250 coats to students in need

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Marshall Junior High School students received a heartwarming surprise Friday morning, on behalf of the Marshall High School class of 1990.
Alumni from the Class of 1990 collected 265 new coats for sixth through eighth-graders in need of warm clothing.
“The Marshall High School class of ’90 has been known as the best class to ever walk the halls of Marshall High,” said Cassandra Marshall-McLaughlin, an alumna. “We operate in the spirit of excellence, so we’ll continue to do excellent things on behalf of the class of 1990.”
Dr. Jerry Gibson, superintendent of Marshall ISD, said the community’s staggering poverty rate of nearly 80 percent proves why a donation like this is priceless.
“We have students in all honesty who come in just blankets with the reason being they don’t have coats,” Gibson said. “The fact that we have a group of people that care enough about our students to put on a coat drive, you can’t put a price tag on it.”
The coats are being donated to select sixth through eighth-graders.
Though this is the first time the class of 1990 has put on a coat drive, they plan to donate more next year.
