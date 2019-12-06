Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't have an inaugural ball to celebrate the start of his second term in office. The disruption to tradition is caused by college football's national championship game. The Democratic governor will be sworn in for his second term, along with other statewide elected officials, on Jan. 13 on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol. College football's championship game is scheduled for that evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. That's the same night that the inaugural ball would usually be held. Edwards announced Wednesday that the scheduling conflict will sideline the ball. Tentative plans are being made for a “Governor's Ball” in New Orleans to be held later in 2020.