Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

CLUB OWNER-RAPE CHARGE
New Orleans strip club owner charged with raping drunk teen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The owner of a strip club in a popular New Orleans entertainment district has been charged with raping an intoxicated, underage girl who was visiting the area with friends. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control told news outlets it had investigated complaints of underage dancers, underage drinking and prostitution at Bourbon Street's Kama Sutra Cabaret. New Orleans police charged the owner, Vishal Motwani, with rape, false imprisonment and indecent behavior with a minor. According to a police affidavit obtained by news outlets this week, the victim said she was allowed in without identification, was given alcohol and led to Motwani's office where he attacked her.
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR-COLLEGES
Edwards pledges increased spending on Louisiana's colleges
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards told the board overseeing Louisiana's largest university system that he will propose to again raise spending on public college campuses next year. Edwards made the pledge Thursday to the University of Louisiana System board. The Democratic governor is trying to steer more dollars to campuses that struggled through nearly a decade of state financing cuts. Edwards didn't place a dollar figure on the increase he'll propose to lawmakers in February. But he pledged that he'll keep working to boost funding for higher education across his second, four-year term. Edwards budget proposal for next year is due to lawmakers by Feb. 7. Lawmakers will craft a final version of the 2020-21 spending plan in their legislative session that begins in March.
AP-LA-LOUISIANA PARTY KILLING-SUSPECTS
9 face charges in Thanksgiving weekend killing in Louisiana
JENNINGS, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say nine people face charges in a shooting death at a private party last week. Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says five suspects were in custody as of Thursday. They range in age from 17 to 20. Three face second-degree murder charges. Two face charges of principal to second-degree murder. Two suspects still at large also face second-degree murder charges. Another is wanted for being an accessory. Still another is wanted on a firearms charge. Killed at the party early on the morning after Thanksgiving was 22-year-old Dakota Chaisson. The motive for the killing has not been released.
AP-US-MARVEL-COMICS-NEW-ORLEANS
New Orleans is home to mystical academy in new Marvel comic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is the setting for a new magic-themed Marvel comic book debuting in March. The city of 19th century Voodoo queen Marie Laveau will be the home of “Strange Academy.” It's a school where teenagers gifted with mystical powers will hone their skills. The comic introduces new characters, but some Marvel stalwarts will also be on hand. Chief among them is Doctor Strange, the caped sorcerer who runs the school. Writer Skottie Young says he decided on New Orleans as a setting after falling in love with the city's architecture and atmosphere while visiting for his 40th birthday.
BODY FOUND-RIVER
Fisherman discovers man's body floating in Louisiana river
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body found floating in a Louisiana river. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says a fisherman reported seeing the man's body near the Red River South Marina on Wednesday morning. Lt. Bill Davis said in a statement that marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a sunken boat when they received the call and were able to make it to the site quickly. The parish corner's office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death. The man hasn't been identified.
AP-US-LOUISIANA-GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION
Football championship sidelines Louisiana inaugural ball
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't have an inaugural ball to celebrate the start of his second term in office. The disruption to tradition is caused by college football's national championship game. The Democratic governor will be sworn in for his second term, along with other statewide elected officials, on Jan. 13 on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol. College football's championship game is scheduled for that evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. That's the same night that the inaugural ball would usually be held. Edwards announced Wednesday that the scheduling conflict will sideline the ball. Tentative plans are being made for a “Governor's Ball” in New Orleans to be held later in 2020.
TAX FRAUD
Louisiana lab owner admits to filing false tax returns
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana business owner has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns. U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a news release Tuesday that 57-year-old Robert Poimboeuf filed false returns from 2011 through 2015. He and his wife are accused of under reporting gross receipts at a Shreveport medical business that provided laboratory and phlebotomy services. As a result, the filing caused a tax loss of more than $1.9 million to the IRS. Sentencing is set for April 21, 2020. Poimboeuf faces up to six years in prison.
HANGOUT FEST-CITY
Alabama beach town reconsidering Hangout music festival
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama town is reconsidering whether to allow a beachfront music festival that's become a staple on the northern Gulf Coast. WPMI-TV reports that officials in Gulf Shores say citizen complaints may result in them not renewing a permit for the Hangout Fest in 2020. The weekend festival draws tens of thousands of people to the municipal beach each spring. But city spokesman Grant Brown says officials have gotten multiple complaints about the event. He says those include festival-goers roaming the streets, parking and sleeping on private property. Next year's festival is set for mid-May with acts including Billie Eilish, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.